Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Reach 833

Nigeria has seen yet another rise in its coronavirus related deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tweeted late Thursday, July 23, that deaths linked to coronavirus in Nigeria have risen from 813 a day earlier to 833.

Nigeria has also seen its confirmed cases jumped by 604 new cases, bringing the total to 38,948.

According to the NCDC, so far, some 16,061 patients have been discharged.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-203

Oyo-87

FCT-79

Edo-41

Osun-35

Ogun-24

Rivers-22

Kaduna-22

Akwa Ibom-20

Plateau-18

Delta-9

Ebonyi-9

Imo-8

Enugu-5

Kano-5

Cross River-5

Katsina-4

Nasarawa-3

Borno-2

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

By Melvin Tarlue

