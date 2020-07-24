EC Extends Registration

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the registration process to enable more specialized groups of citizens to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

In a statement dated July 24, 2020, the EC says beginning Saturday, July 25, 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s District Offices across the country to register for their Voters ID card.

According to the statement, the list has also been extended to include health workers and all categories of security personnel, once they are able to show proof of identification.

“Registration officials assigned to the various district offices of the Commission will assist these groups of persons to go through the exercise,” it said.

By Melvin Tarlue