GHS Records 694 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 694 new cases of Covid-19.

This has pushed the cumulative case count to 30,366.

In its latest case management update, the GHS said a total of 26,687 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from treatment and isolation centres across the country.

Deaths related to the infection has, however, remained at 153.

This leaves the active cases at 3,526.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 15,863 Covid-19 cases, the Ashanti Region, 7,026 cases and the Western Region, 2,361 cases.

The Central Region has confirmed 1,269 Covid-19 cases while the Eastern Region has 1,164 cases and the Volta Region, 538 cases.

The Bono Region has recorded 421 Covid-19 cases, Bono East Region, 413 cases, Northern Region, 302 cases and the

Western North Region, 298 cases.

The Upper East Region has 282 Covid-19 cases, Oti Region 172 cases, Ahafo Region, 116 cases, Upper West Region, 75 cases, Savannah Region, 57 cases and North East Region nine cases.

