Nigeria’s Sammie Okposo Passes On

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has died, according to multiple reports from Nigeria.

According to Punch newspaper, the 51-year-old music producer died Friday morning, November 25, 2022.

Details surrounding the death are still unclear, as no official statement has been made by the deceased’s family, but his project manager, Hillary Vincent, has confirmed the news.

Speaking with a Punch correspondent over the phone, Vincent said, “Yes it’s true. It happened this morning.”

Okposo’s manager did not reveal the cause of death and denied further comments on the singer’s demise. Multiple sources say that the artist slumped suddenly and died.

His death comes just months after the veteran singer managed to escape the cold hands of death in May 2022, after being involved in a ghastly car accident while driving on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos, but according to Okposo, he was “saved from the hands of the devil and his cohorts.”

Okposo was born on May 30, 1971.

He was an international Nigerian gospel artist, music producer, Psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment.