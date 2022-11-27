Yvonne Okoro Turns 38 On Friday

Award-winning actress, Yvonne Okoro was a year older Friday, November 25, 2022.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she celebrated her day by sharing her true age with her followers.

She wrote “38,” in addition to a birthday emoji when she posted her birthday photos.

Yvonne Okoro is an award-winning Ghanaian actress known for her sterling performance on the screen.

She is also a TV host and producer. She produced movies like Contract and Ghana Must Go.

She is also known for philanthropic works giving back to society.

In 2020 she was in the news for footing medical bills for mothers who couldn’t pay after delivering at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The move was part of the Elizabethan Foundation to give back to society.

By Francis Addo