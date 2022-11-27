Strongman Out With Much Anticipated EP

Rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman has finally released his much-anticipated EP dubbed, Buokrom Boy.

The seven track EP was released under the auspices of the rapper’s Strong Empire Label.

Some of the songs on the EP include already released songs such as ‘Sing Your Name’ jam featuring Mr Drew, King You Wanna Be featuring Efya, Yente featuring Medikal, Dreams, and Sika Ne Odo featuring Sista Afia.

Other tracks on the EP include Goated & Ekwan! It’s a holistic masterpiece with something for everyone from the Afrobeats lovers who jam right down to the indigenous bass lines and slashing high hats of a dope hip-hop tune.

The Buokrom Boy EP translated to mean ‘Stonecity’ is named after a famed neighbourhood in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region where Strongman hails from.

He takes listeners right back to his roots where it all began and gives a taste of what indigenous music sounds like from his hometown with the fusion of the Adowa rhythm and his dope bars.

He’s got something for everyone courtesy of producers such as Fimfim, Atown TSB, TubhaniMuzik, Mix Masta Garzy, and JoeKoleBeat who worked magic on this project.

