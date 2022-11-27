Samini Has Right To Call Black Stars’ Song ‘Wack’ – Kwabena Kwabena

Musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has added his voice to Samini’s recent criticism of the official Black Stars theme song for Qatar 2022, describing it as “wack”.

According to him, the reggae dancehall musician is not exempted from making statement about songs in the public.

In an interview on 3FM Drive, he said whether he agrees with him or not, Samini is entitled to his own opinion and therefore should be allowed to express it.

“Yeah, that is his opinion. And he has every right to express his opinion. He’s a legend. He’s paid his dues as far as music is concerned,” he indicated.

“So if he criticizes, he has every right to criticise it.

He has the locus and pedigree to criticise it,” he added.

The official Black Stars cheer song, titled “Osey,” was released ahead of the 2022 World Cup by the Kentos Music Band in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

King Promise also collaborated with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) the sports governing body, to release an official song, Black Stars (Bring Back The Love), for Ghana ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

But Samini has said the official theme song for the Ghana Black Stars is wack.

He tweeted, “The new black stars song though, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm…a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana.”

“I did Germany 2006, performed the official song at the closing ceremony at SA 2010. 2014 was yawa and 2018 we no fit go. Been there done that 4get hype. The morale of my statement beyond politics, typos and grammatical errors remains the fact that the track is wack in my Opinions,” he further wrote.