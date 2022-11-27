Cop Gunned Down In Cold Blood …One Suspect Busted

A suspected armed robber has been arrested by police following the killing of a policeman between Miminaso Number 2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura-Nkoranza road in the Ashanti region.

Police are pursuing his accomplices for the murder of a police officer.

The suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on November 25, 2022.

Police have withheld the name of the deceased until his family is formally notified of his demise.

In a release sighted by DGN Online, police said this was in line with standard operating procedure and in respect for Ghanaian tradition.

“The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

The manhunt for the remaining suspects has also been intensified and we will surely get them arrested,” the statement said.

Per information gathered by DGN Online, the police Constable was shot by the suspected armed robbers at close range.

He was said to be riding from Ejura towards Nzema when the unfortunate incident occurred after bumping into the armed men upon reaching a spot between Miminaso Number 2 and Nyamebekyere on Ejura Nkoranza road.

The robbers were said have been provoked after they had found a Police Identification card among others items on him when they conducted a search on.

He was subsequently shot at close range after they deliberately asked him to go.

Police rushed to the scene upon getting a tip off but met the absence of the killers.

A search at the scene revealed nine spent shells, an itel mobile, a pair of slippers, beads, a cutlass, motor bike ignition key, his Police ID Card and cash of GHC10.

By Vincent Kubi