No Arrests Made In Electrochem Vandalism – Manager Laments

Operations Manager of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Nene Odeopeor, has reported that no arrests have been made following an attack by armed thugs, allegedly led by a known activist of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), at the company’s salt warehouse in Ada.

The incident resulted in significant financial loss and disruptions to its operations.

Speaking to journalists after assessing the damage caused by the attackers at the salt mines, Mr. Odeopeor stated that despite having evidence available to both the company and the police identifying individuals involved in the vandalism, no arrests have been made.

“We have CCTV footage showing these individuals vandalizing our property, stealing valuable materials, and assaulting our staff on-site. Although we had armed security present, we chose not to retaliate during the attack,” he explained.

During the tour, thugs were observed stealing large quantities of harvested salt while company management while the security looked on.

Speaking off-camera, Ada Police Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Atsu Dzineku stated that the police would employ de-escalation techniques to manage the situation and prevent casualties related to the Electrochem vandalism.

He assured that plans are underway to engage the identified thugs and deter further invasions of Electrochem Ghana Limited’s property.

Mr. Odeopeor detailed that surveillance footage from the company’s CCTV cameras revealed intruders entering the warehouse and making away with various valuable equipment and supplies.

Among the stolen items were five jungle motorbikes, car tires, oil, water tanks, and various pumps. The attackers also vandalized five company trucks, smashed windows, and damaged the fuel pumping station.

The situation was further aggravated at the company’s residential quarters, where rooms were ransacked.

Mr. Odeopeor lamented that fridges, cooking utensils, gas cylinders, and even mattresses were taken. “Everything has been taken away,” he said.

In addition to the thefts, a long boom machine used for fetching salt was also damaged during the incident, raising further concerns about the company’s operations.

Mr. Odeopeor expressed relief that the police arrived on the scene in time to intervene. “It is by the grace of God that the police came,” he stated.

However, he noted that much of the property had already been stolen by the time law enforcement arrived, adding that even though they had internal security measures in place, the sheer number of intruders overwhelmed them.

