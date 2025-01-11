Kumawood Stars Pay Final Respects To Late Actor C Confion

Prominent figures in Kumawood gathered at Sepe Buokrom Park in Kumasi to bid a final farewell to their colleague, Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion on Saturday.

The funeral service saw an outpouring of support from stars including Dr. Likee, LilWin, Wayoosi, Vivian Jill, Kwaku Manu, and gospel musician Broda Sammy, among others.

Members of the Akabenezer Production team, led by Dr. Likee, who worked closely with C Confion in his career, also attended to honour his memory.

C Confion, who passed away on December 6, 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, was celebrated for his unique comedic talent and memorable performances, particularly in skits produced by Dr. Likee’s group.

His wit, humour, and charm left a lasting impression on fans and colleagues alike, earning him widespread admiration within the entertainment industry.

The funeral attracted a large crowd of family, friends, fans, and sympathizers who came to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

C Confion’s passing is a significant loss to Kumawood, but his legacy as a talented comedian and cherished personality will continue to resonate within the industry and beyond.

By Francis Addo