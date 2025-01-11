Mahama Witch-Hunting Taskforce Declares War On Akufo-Addo’s Appointees

In a bold move, the ORAL Team, led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has launched a nationwide investigation into alleged state capture by appointees of former President Akufo-Addo.

The team’s field assessment, which began in Accra, aims to gather evidence, validate claims, and compile a comprehensive report for President Mahama’s attention.

The ORAL Team’s first stop was the Dubois Centre, where they found heightened tensions between Ministry of Tourism staff and a company claiming to have been contracted by the outgone government to manage the centre.

The team invited National Security to intervene, ensuring peace and security were restored.

Staff members reported locked offices and death threats, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Next, the team visited the Agric Mechanization lands in Cantonments, where they discovered that the military had been deployed to halt the opaque appropriation of lands by politically exposed persons associated with the outgone government.

The team was relieved to see that the military’s intervention had prevented further encroachment.

The ORAL Team also inspected the demolished Bulgarian Embassy, where the construction of an apartment complex by Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah, a former NDPC appointee, remains suspended.

Additionally, they visited the Northern Development Authority (NDA) offices, where faceless characters had erected walls to grab large portions of the NDA lands under alleged dubious circumstances.

In response to a distress petition, the ORAL Team swiftly acted to protect four bungalows behind the State House, which were about to be demolished by a faceless private developer.

President Mahama’s National Security Committee intervened, and the government workers occupying the bungalows were assured of their safety.

However, Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that President Mahama has made it clear that no government bungalow is for sale, and the ORAL Team has warned faceless private developers to seek refunds from whoever they purportedly bought the state lands from.

BY Daniel Bampoe