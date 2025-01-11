Bawumia, Wife Seek God’s Face After Defeat

In a poignant display of faith and humility, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, have embarked on a spiritual journey to Mecca, seeking divine guidance and protection after his defeat in the 2024 presidential elections.

Dr. Bawumia, who contested as the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded defeat to his rival, John Dramani Mahama, in a phone call on December 8, 2024.

This marked a significant turning point in Ghana’s political landscape, as Mahama secured his second non-consecutive term as President.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy.

Accompanied by his wife and friends, he performed the Umrah, a sacred Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, seeking divine guidance and protection for himself, his family, and the nation of Ghana.

This gesture of devotion and surrender underscores the couple’s deep commitment to their faith and their determination to navigate the challenges of defeat with dignity and resilience.

As they seek solace in their spiritual beliefs, Dr. Bawumia and his wife embody the values of humility, gratitude, and trust in a higher power.

In the aftermath of the election, Dr. Bawumia’s decision to concede defeat and congratulate President Mahama on his victory has been widely praised as a demonstration of his commitment to democratic principles and the peaceful transfer of power.

