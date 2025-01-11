NDC Sells MMDCE Positions In Ashanti Region

In a shocking move, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Secretariat has introduced a development levy for applicants vying for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) positions.

This new requirement has sparked controversy, with many questioning the party’s motives.

According to a notice issued by the Regional Secretary, applicants are required to pay a development levy as part of the nomination process.

The levy is categorized into two groups: GHC 1,500 for current constituency executives and 2024 parliamentary candidates, and GHC 3,000 for all other categories of applicants.

In addition to the development levy, applicants must also be in good standing with the party and have paid their dues for the last 24 months at a rate of GHC 2 per month.

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in the disqualification of the application.

This move has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if the NDC is essentially selling MMDCE positions to the highest bidder.

The party’s decision to introduce a development levy has also sparked concerns about the potential for corruption and favoritism in the selection process.

The NDC’s Ashanti Regional Secretariat has not provided any further explanation for the introduction of the development levy, leaving many to speculate about the party’s intentions.

Below is the notice:

*NDC ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT*

NOTICE: DUES & DEVELOPMENT LEVY FOR MMDCE NOMINATIONS

All applicants for the MMDCE positions are required to pay the following Development Levy as part of the nomination process:

1. GHC 1,500 – Applicable to Current Constituency Executives and 2024 Parliamentary Candidates.

2. GHC 3,000 – Applicable to All Other Categories of Applicants.

In addition, all applicants must be in Good Standing with the Party and should have paid their dues for the last 24 months at a rate of GHC 2 per month.

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in the disqualification of the application.

Kindly adhere strictly to these guidelines.

SIGNED:

Regional Secretary

BY Daniel Bampoe