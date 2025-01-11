NPP Condemns NDC’s Violence Attacks

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly condemned the recent surge in violence, vandalism, and lawlessness perpetrated by elements within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement, the NPP urged President John Dramani Mahama to demonstrate true leadership by publicly condemning these actions and taking necessary steps to restore order and sanity in the country.

The NPP’s condemnation comes on the heels of reports of marauding NDC thugs forcibly ejecting public servants from their offices and residences, violent invasions of private homes and offices, car seizures, and a general atmosphere of fear and instability.

These actions, the NPP asserts, threaten to erode the very foundations of Ghana’s democracy.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, emphasized that Ghana has always been a beacon of peace and democracy, and such conduct cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.

He called on the public, traditional authorities, religious leaders, and the diplomatic community to join the NPP in denouncing these acts of violence and lawlessness.

Furthermore, the NPP urged the security agencies, particularly the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to exhibit professionalism and impartiality in addressing these acts of lawlessness.

The party expects swift and decisive action to restore order and ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.

BY Daniel Bampoe