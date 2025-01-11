Mahama Halts Sale of State Lands

President John Mahama has directed the Lands Commission to immediately cease all activities related to the sale, lease, or processing of transactions involving state and public lands.

This decision, communicated through a letter dated January 10, 2025, from the Office of the President, aims to safeguard public lands for the benefit of both current and future generations.

The directive, signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, instructed the Lands Commission to halt all ongoing transactions concerning state lands.

“This directive has been issued to protect and preserve state and public lands for the collective benefit of the citizenry and future generations. Therefore, all ongoing and pending transactions must be halted without delay to facilitate a comprehensive review of the current framework governing the management of such lands,” the statement read.

Additionally, the directive requested that the Lands Commission submit a detailed report of all recent and ongoing transactions related to State and Public Lands to the Office of the President within 14 days of the communication.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke