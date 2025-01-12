NPP Election Review Committee Takes Off

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a significant step towards understanding its defeat in the 2024 general elections by establishing an Election Review Committee.

Chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the committee’s primary objective is to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the party’s performance in the 2024 elections.

The committee’s mandate includes conducting a comprehensive review of the party’s activities during the 2024 electoral cycle, analyzing the root causes of the party’s performance, and developing a strategic roadmap to rebrand the party for a decisive victory in the 2028 elections.

To achieve this, the committee will adopt a robust, data-driven approach, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative research methods.

The NPP’s decision to establish an Election Review Committee follows its historic defeat in Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

The party’s National Council announced the committee’s formation on January 2, 2025, with a mandate to submit its final report within three months.

The committee has urged party faithful, sympathizers, and the general public to share insights or information regarding factors that influenced the outcome of the 2024 election.

To facilitate this, the committee has announced a dedicated email address, nppelectionreviewcommittee@gmail.com, where individuals can submit their input.

The Election Review Committee comprises 12 members, including prominent personalities from academia, politics, and law.

These members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the committee, ensuring a comprehensive and impartial review of the party’s performance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe