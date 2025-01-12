Mahama Draws Dagger On Sale Of State, Public Lands

In a move aimed at protecting and preserving state and public lands for future generations, President John Mahama has issued an executive fiat to immediately cease all activities related to the sale, lease, or processing of transactions involving state and public lands.

This directive, communicated through a letter dated January 10, 2025, is a significant step toward promoting transparency and accountability in the management of state assets.

According to the letter, signed by Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, Ph.D., the directive is intended to facilitate a comprehensive review of the current framework governing the management of state and public lands.

The letter instructs the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission to submit a detailed report of all recent and ongoing transactions concerning state and public lands within 14 days.

This move is not entirely unexpected, given Ghana’s history of struggles with corruption and mismanagement of state assets.

In recent years, the country has made significant strides in promoting good governance and transparency, including the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate corruption cases.

The country’s commitment to transparency and accountability has also been recognized internationally.

-BY Daniel Bampoe