I’m Still Struggling Financially After Decades In Hollywood- Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou

Acclaimed actor Djimon Hounsou has revealed that, despite decades of working in Hollywood, he is still struggling financially.

The actor, known for his standout roles in Blood Diamond, Gladiator, and Amistad, made this startling revelation during an interview with CNN, shedding light on the inequities he has faced in the entertainment industry.

Djimon, a two-time Academy Award nominee, expressed frustration over being undervalued throughout his career.

“I’m still struggling to make a living. I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid” he said.

He added that he has yet to receive the kind of paychecks that many of his peers enjoy, despite his critical acclaim and contributions to major films.

The actor also opened up about the broader challenges Black actors face in Hollywood, highlighting the persistent struggle for fair opportunities and pay equity.

“I was nominated for the Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars because they thought that I had just come off the boat and the streets. Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect.

“So, this conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon,” Djimon added.

Despite the challenges, Djimon Hounsou remains committed to his craft and optimistic about the future.

By Francis Addo