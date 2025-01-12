I Can’t Depend On Politicians For My Development – Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has stated that he cannot rely on politicians for the development of the Asante Kingdom.

In a strongly worded statement on the role of politicians in the development of Ashanti during a courtesy call by the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, the Asantehene said, “In terms of development, if we have the infrastructure everything will be fine. I cannot depend on the politicians for my development.

“I don’t want to depend on them, so let’s have a social contract and then we do it,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stated.

He therefore called for a social contract to effectively drive development calling for all Kumasi projects to be managed in Kumasi and not Accra.

“I want all my Kumasi Projects to be Managed in Kumasi and not in Accra,” he stressed.

Mr. Ousmane Diagana who was in the region to find out why projects meant for Kumasi kept delaying compared to the others and what exactly the problem was pledged to work with his team to ensure the needed support to fastrack the completion of the projects in the Ashanti Region.

A Daily Guide Report