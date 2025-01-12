Don’t Fail Your Constituents” – Speaker to MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has urged the newly elected members of parliament to work diligently to uphold the trust placed in them by their constituents in this 9th Parliament.

Speaking at the induction and orientation programme for MPs, Mr. Bagbin emphasised the importance of networking among MPs. He noted that sharing ideas and seeking guidance from experienced members of the House is essential to mobilising resources and support for their constituents.

“This engagement will enable you to gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of parliamentary business. It will equip you to contribute meaningfully to debates on the floor and in committee meetings. More importantly, it will highlight opportunities that can enhance your ability to serve our nation,” he stated.

The Speaker further encouraged MPs to connect with civil society, the private sector, and the international community as they build their networks. He emphasised the need to actively seek out opportunities that can improve their capacity to deliver results, stressing that there is no room for failure.

“When you venture out, engage with others to mobilize resources that will help develop your experiences and skills. As you embark on this journey, remember the tremendous responsibility that comes with your role. You cannot afford to fail your constituents, considering the support they have given you,” he added.

Additionally, the Speaker advised members to prioritise Ghana above all else, highlighting the importance of advancing equality and inclusivity rather than excessive partisanship. “Extreme partisanship may grant you temporary favour, but it can also lead to irrelevance once the political landscape shifts. We have seen too many individuals cultivate their constituencies only to abandon them after their leaders leave office. If you find yourself among those who become sycophants or hypocrites, remember that your political survival should not depend solely on one leader,” he cautioned.

Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, also advised the newly elected members to uphold the standing orders of parliament, which play a crucial role in regulating the proceedings of the House.

“These standing orders provide you with a framework for conducting business, ensuring that debates, discussions, and decision-making processes are carried out in an orderly and efficient manner. Learning and understanding the standing orders allows you to make meaningful contributions in the house,” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke