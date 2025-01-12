Young Elephants Launch Independent Inquiry Into NPP’s 2024 Electoral Defeat

The Young Elephants Study Group, a youth-focused faction within Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced an independent investigation into the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, aiming to complement ongoing efforts by the party’s official committee.

In a press release dated 11 January 2025, the group outlined its commitment to examining key factors that led to the NPP’s electoral loss.

The investigation will explore areas such as voter apathy among Generation Z, non-participation of polling station executives, the influence of government policies on voter behavior, low voter turnout, and potential rifts between the government and the party.

“While the party has set up a committee to assess the loss, we believe it is critical to have varying perspectives for the greater good of the NPP,” the group stated.

“Our findings look to only complement the party’s efforts and provide broader insights to help rebuild the NPP stronger and more united.”

The youth-led initiative, which operates independently, emphasized the importance of understanding the specific challenges faced by younger voters, particularly those of Generation Z, many of whom rejected the party at the polls.

Additionally, the study will assess the reasons behind the disengagement of grassroots executives, whose participation has historically been vital for the party’s electoral success.

Internal challenges

This move comes amid growing internal scrutiny within the NPP, following the historic election that saw both leading presidential candidates — Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) — hail from Ghana’s northern regions.

Despite the significance of this regional dynamic, the NPP struggled to secure a decisive victory.

Furthermore, there has been criticism over the government’s inability to communicate its policy successes effectively, which some argue alienated sections of the electorate.

The NPP’s official committee tasked with assessing the defeat is expected to focus on overarching party strategies, campaign messaging, and the impact of economic challenges on voter sentiment.

The Young Elephants’ study promises a grassroots perspective, providing insights into the party’s future electoral strategies.