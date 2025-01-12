Rise Above Party Interests – Speaker to MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has urged members of the 9th parliament to rise above partisan politics and work towards advancing the common good for all citizens.

Speaking at the induction and orientation programme for newly elected MPs, Mr. Bagbin emphasised the urgent need for MPs to prioritise Ghana above all else.

“It is critical to promote equality and inclusivity rather than engage in excessive partisanship. While extreme partisanship may grant you temporary favour, it can also lead to irrelevance when the political landscape shifts,” he stated.

Mr. Bagbin stressed that if MPs wish to sustain their careers in politics, they must commit to serving the people and the nation first and foremost.

“As you embark on this journey, remember the tremendous responsibility that comes with your role. Upholding the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and moral rectitude is essential to maintain the trust and confidence of our citizens,” he remarked.

He reiterated the need for MPs to advocate for the goodwill of their constituents, stating, “People are defending your position and supporting you in their communities as you work towards a better future. It is vital to recognize that your actions today will shape your legacy tomorrow.”

“I urge you to stay focused on addressing the challenges facing our nation. Our priority must be the nation itself—not party politics. This is of utmost importance,” he concluded.

Furthermore, Mr. Bagbin urged MPs to network with their fellow members, share ideas, and seek guidance from the more experienced members of the House.

Such engagement, he noted, will enable them to gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of parliamentary business and equip them to contribute meaningfully to debates on the floor and in committee meetings.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke