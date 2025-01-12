Ayorkor Botchway Listed Among 40 Female Leaders In Ghana 

Newly- elected Commonwealth Secretary General and immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has been listed among 40 industrious female leaders in Ghana by the Young Global Leaders Network.
The Young Global Leaders Network is a platform created for accomplished leaders from different facets of life to train and mentor the younger generation where women and youth are empowered, uplifted, equipped, and treated as equal partners in society to break the cycle of poverty and achieve economic independence.
Madam Ayorkor Botchwey was listed under the category of Women Government and Public Service Leaders of the Year.
Previously, she was a Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom from 2013 to 2021 and served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Minister of State at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing under former President John Kufuor.
Following her victorious election to the Commonwealth, she has pledged to dedicate herself to making the Commonwealth relevant to its people. She outlined her primary goals: advancing democracy, fostering economic progress, addressing climate change, and uplifting young people across the Commonwealth’s diverse nations.
Ayorkor Botchwey, who becomes the first woman from Africa to hold the position and the second consecutive woman overall, will succeed Patricia Scotland when her term ends in March 2025.
She emphasised her commitment to building on the work done by Patricia Scotland and the Secretariat staff, aiming to deepen democracy, peace, prosperity, youth development, and economic progress across the Commonwealth.
Below Are other personalities listed among the 40 leaders
WOMEN MEDIA PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Berla Mundi
Juliet Bawuah
Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh
WOMEN CORPORATE PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Abena Amoah
Afua Asabea Asare
Patricia Obo-Nai
Pearl Esua-Mensah
WOMEN HEALTHCARE LEADERS
Dr. Delese Mimi Darko
Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu
Dr. Paulina B. Mensah
Victoria Mabel Sackey
WOMEN EDUCATION CHAMPIONS OF THE YEAR
OHEMAA Adjei Andoh
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
Penelope Brooke Thompson
ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah (Mzgee)
YGLN YOUNG RISING STARS OF THE YEAR
Portia Arthur
Sefadzi Abena Amesu
Wendy Shay
WOMEN INNOVATORS IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Nana Ama Browne Klutse
Professor Marian Asantewah Nkansah
Regina Honu
WOMEN SOCIAL IMPACT AND PHILANTHROPY PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye
Emmaline Datey
Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong
Shamima Muslim
Stella Cyimaah Larbi
WOMEN GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC SERVICE LEADERS OF THE YEAR
Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Dr. Afisah Zakariah
Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie
WOMEN FINANCE LEADERS OF THE YEAR
Abena Osei-Poku
Elsie Addo Awadzi
Gloria Boye-Doku
Genevieve Tachie
Nana Ama Poku
WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP EXCELLENCE PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR
Akosua Afriyie-Kumi
Claudia Lumor
Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)
BY Prince Fiifi Yorke