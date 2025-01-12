Ayorkor Botchway Listed Among 40 Female Leaders In Ghana 

Newly- elected Commonwealth Secretary General and immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has been listed among 40 industrious female leaders in Ghana by the Young Global Leaders Network.

The Young Global Leaders Network is a platform created for accomplished leaders from different facets of life to train and mentor the younger generation where women and youth are empowered, uplifted, equipped, and treated as equal partners in society to break the cycle of poverty and achieve economic independence.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey was listed under the category of Women Government and Public Service Leaders of the Year.

Previously, she was a Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom from 2013 to 2021 and served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Minister of State at the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing under former President John Kufuor.

Following her victorious election to the Commonwealth, she has pledged to dedicate herself to making the Commonwealth relevant to its people. She outlined her primary goals: advancing democracy, fostering economic progress, addressing climate change, and uplifting young people across the Commonwealth’s diverse nations.

Ayorkor Botchwey, who becomes the first woman from Africa to hold the position and the second consecutive woman overall, will succeed Patricia Scotland when her term ends in March 2025.

She emphasised her commitment to building on the work done by Patricia Scotland and the Secretariat staff, aiming to deepen democracy, peace, prosperity, youth development, and economic progress across the Commonwealth.

Below Are other personalities listed among the 40 leaders

WOMEN MEDIA PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Berla Mundi

Juliet Bawuah

Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh

WOMEN CORPORATE PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Abena Amoah

Afua Asabea Asare

Patricia Obo-Nai

Pearl Esua-Mensah

WOMEN HEALTHCARE LEADERS

Dr. Delese Mimi Darko

Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu

Dr. Paulina B. Mensah

Victoria Mabel Sackey

WOMEN EDUCATION CHAMPIONS OF THE YEAR

OHEMAA Adjei Andoh

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Penelope Brooke Thompson

ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah (Mzgee)

YGLN YOUNG RISING STARS OF THE YEAR

Portia Arthur

Sefadzi Abena Amesu

Wendy Shay

WOMEN INNOVATORS IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Nana Ama Browne Klutse

Professor Marian Asantewah Nkansah

Regina Honu

WOMEN SOCIAL IMPACT AND PHILANTHROPY PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye

Emmaline Datey

Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong

Shamima Muslim

Stella Cyimaah Larbi

WOMEN GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC SERVICE LEADERS OF THE YEAR

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Dr. Afisah Zakariah

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie

WOMEN FINANCE LEADERS OF THE YEAR

Abena Osei-Poku

Elsie Addo Awadzi

Gloria Boye-Doku

Genevieve Tachie

Nana Ama Poku

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP EXCELLENCE PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR

Akosua Afriyie-Kumi

Claudia Lumor

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke