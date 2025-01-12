Mzbel Criticized for Discrediting Ghana Card 

Mzbel

RETIRED MUSICIAN Mzbel, known in real life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has faced backlash for questioning the usefulness of the Ghana Card, which was introduced by the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration.

Mzbel stated that the Ghana Card, introduced by the previous government, is ineffective, particularly after she misplaced her passport.

“I lost my passport this morning while shopping with my kids. I took my Ghana Card to the airport to see if it could help me board my flight, but it was rejected,” she explained.

She further recounted her experience at the airport, where an official advised her to obtain a travel document from the embassy. “The Ghana Card has no power or usefulness for people who find themselves in situations like mine,” she added.

The video posted by an NDC Blogger named Thosecalledcelebs who disagreed with Mzbel wrote, “Akua! If u think it’s not useful…throw it away oke. The last time I checked…every developed country has a passport and identity card. Never look down on the digitization part of Dr. Bawumia… that man is so enlightened and whatever he introduced to Ghana wasn’t a waste.

Let’s assume is just an ordinary identity card don’t you feel okay with it than carrying your passport everywhere? Oh gyea saaa…card no de3…3y3 flexi ankasa. Don’t do that… you can share your experience but dnt downplay it my dear” (SIC).

In response to Mzbel, Ruby Noelle Arthur commented, “I’m a naturalized US citizen. Since 2022, I’ve traveled to Ghana at least five times using my Ghana Card. I’ve boarded flights from Washington DC airports on Ethiopian Airlines, British Airways, TAP Portugal, and Delta United—all of which allowed me to board without a Ghana passport. I don’t even have one. The Ghana Card has saved me hundreds of dollars in visa fees. I can’t understand what this woman is talking about.”

Abigail Kusi also weighed in, stating, “What made Mzbel think she could go on an international flight without a passport or at least a passport card? If you were issued a visa, how could that be verified without a passport? A state ID or national ID card is simply meant to identify you for certain services as a resident; it is not a travel document! Thank you, Dr. Bawumia, for introducing the Ghana Card—it is much needed, and Ghana is long overdue for it. He never claimed it was a substitute for your passport, Mzbel.”