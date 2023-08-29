No Vote Buying In NPP Super Delegates Conference – Ntim

Stephen Ntim

At a press conference held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, denied any knowledge of vote-buying during the super delegates conference that took place on Saturday, August 26.

This comes after Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, alleged that large sums of money were exchanged in order to influence votes in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Ntim stated that he did not witness any incident of vote-buying and nothing of that sort came to his attention.

He also mentioned that disciplinary measures will be taken to investigate the alleged attacks on individuals during the polls.

He told journalists in Accra on Tuesday that “From where I sit I didn’t witness any vote-buying incident, nothing of that came to my attention.”

He said “Disciplinary measures will be put in place, investigations will be conducted and discipline will be meted out accordingly.”

The NPP has announced that a full-scale investigation will be conducted and those found guilty will be punished accordingly.

During the conference, one of the agents for Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria, was allegedly attacked and taken to the Baptist Medical Center (BMC) with swollen eyes. Mr. Ntim assured reporters that the party will take action against those responsible for the attacks.

The NPP is committed to conducting a fair and transparent party conference, and any acts of misconduct, including vote-buying and physical assaults, will not be tolerated. The results of the investigation will determine the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken.

By Vincent Kubi