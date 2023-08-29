John Dumelo To Bury Mom On October 7

The remains of actor, John Dumelo’s mother, Mrs Veronica Ama Ampoma Dumelo will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after funeral service.

On Tuesday, August 29, a one-week observation was held to her memory at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabaraka in Accra.

The program was attended by several showbiz personalities, friends and family. Among them were Yvonne Nelson, Bola Ray, and Soraya Mensah.

Madam Veronica died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at age 71.

John who is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Ayawaso West Wuogon first announced his mom’s demise on social media.

He wrote, “My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel.”

John bears a striking resemblance with his mom and indications were that they also share a strong bond.