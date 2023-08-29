I’m Humbled By My Emphatic Victory – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is deeply humbled by the emphatic endorsement of the delegates at the just-ended Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the media at his residence in Accra, Dr Bawumia commended the leadership of the Party, the Electoral Commission and the entire NPP family for the smooth conduct of the polls.

He called for hard work and unity within the Party to ensure a resounding victory in the November 4 Delegates Conference, and subsequently in the 2024 General Election.

This comes after the Electoral Commission declared the results, showing Dr Bawumia with 629 votes, placing him securely in first place.

Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, while Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 votes, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 36 votes, placing them in third and fourth, respectively. Two candidates, Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh, tied at fifth with nine votes each.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong received six, Joe Ghartey, four, and Kwadwo Poku three, with Kofi Konadu Apraku not receiving any votes making them to drop out.

There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.

By Vincent Kubi