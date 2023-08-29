Kennedy Agyapong Storms NPP Headquarters To Face Disciplinary Committee

A Presidential Hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is currently at the Asylum Down headquarters of the party to face the Disciplinary Committee over his infamous threatening message against President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He arrived at the NPP headquarters accompanied by his campaign team at around 2pm. The campaign team has earlier denied claims that the threat was directed at the president and his vice.

The NPP firebrand politician over the weekend was summoned by the party for breaching its Constitutional provisions, according to Article 10(7)(5) during the Super Delegates’ Conference.

Four others; Hopeson Yaovi Adorye; a member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, and Musa Sulemana, were also summoned to appear before the committee.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong indicating that the five party members will be referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The party noted that this was a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A)(1)(2)(3) and (4) of the Party’s Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

“Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, under the afore-stated constitutional provisions of the party, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media” the statement added.

Kennedy Agyapong Anger

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong last Saturday during the party internal polls in an interview on Oman FM, threatened to have a showdown with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over alleged attacks on his agents during the party’s super delegates congress.

In a viral video, Kennedy Agyapong was angrily seen speaking on the phone and calling out the president and vice president’s names after his agent was allegedly chased out of a voting centre, threatening to take action against them.

He emphatically stated that “President Akufo-Addo I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

Hopeson

Hopeson Adorye is reported to have alleged that Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was engaging in corrupt practices at the NPP headquarters during the August 26 super delegates’ conference and made two explosive allegations against the Chief of Staff, who voted along with about 200 others at the venue.

He claimed the chief of staff, Mrs Osei-Opare was working in favour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia because she had aspirations of becoming a running mate under candidate Bawumia.

“I am saying that people who have been in the government for these years, they are even old ladies, they still want to continue, so, do you think she is going to vote in a certain direction,” he quizzed when asked about Alan’s performance in the polls. An old lady wants to be a Vice President, how much more the young ones?” he asked.

When pushed about who this old lady was, he referenced the chief of staff citing an electoral malpractice allegation. “Chief of Staff was here giving money to people, are we afraid? What I fear I don’t talk about. “You’re done voting, go home. She (Chief of Staff) went to sit in the office of the Women’s Organizer and was calling people and giving them money after voting. This is total indiscipline…” he blasted.

Raphael Sarfo Patrick

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Raphael Sarfo Patrick’s vote was rejected by the Ashanti Regional Electoral Commission (EC) Director, Benjamin Bano Bio, and the Organizing Committee of the Party for flouting the party’s voting guidelines after he openly displayed his vote, a principle the party has described as criminal.

His action brought a commotion at the venue, which turned into verbal attacks after the display of the vote.

The situation took the intervention of the police present at the Law Faculty of KNUST, the venue for the election to avert further confusion.

The Electoral Commission (EC) explained that the act of the youth leader of the NPP was contrary to regulations governing the election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe