I Don’t Have $900m In My Accounts- Mahama

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has denounced reports claiming that he has US$900 million in his bank accounts.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Mahama labelled the reports as “false and baseless,” calling them an attempt to discredit his reputation and undermine his leadership.

The said reports put Mahama as the fourth richest person in Ghana with over $900million in his personal accounts.

The politician said the claims were “another attempt to cause disaffection” and a part of a wider political smear campaign ahead of the 2024 election.

Mahama urged the public to focus on critiquing the current government’s performance and hold them accountable for their economic mismanagement.

Below is the full statement issued by his spokesperson Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

PRESS STATEMENT: MAHAMA DENOUNCES FALSE PUBLICATION OF HIS WEALTH

The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama has been made aware of false publications claiming that the former President is the fourth richest person in Ghana and worth around $900 million.

We wish to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless.

Mr. Mahama vehemently denies the claims, which he considers yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service.

These malicious false publications from obvious political opponents will be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, an election John Mahama will win.

It is obvious that this publication is part of a deliberate and discredited strategy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread lies and seek to generate public disaffection for the leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)— a man in whom many Ghanaians have expressed their confidence and are looking forward to his visionary leadership from January 07, 2025.

We urge Ghanaians to disregard this false claim and any similar future publications. Instead, we encourage the public to focus on holding the non- performing NPP government accountable for its gross mismanagement of the economy and dissipation of state resources.

President Mahama remains committed to an issue-based campaign that seeks to salvage our country from the incompetent, inept and terrible administration of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.

SIGNED:

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide to HE John Dramani Mahama Saturday, August 26, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi