My “Showdown” Comment Not A Threat To Prez– Kennedy Agyapong Claims

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

In a latest development, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s campaign team has issued a clarification regarding his comment about a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His campaign team, led by Kwame Owusu, his chief of staff has stated that the comment was not a threat, but rather an expression of confidence in winning the upcoming elections.

The controversy arose when Agyapong was captured on video making a phone call to Oman Fm, during which he mentioned giving a “showdown” to the President and Vice President after receiving reports of alleged attacks on his agents in the North East Region.

This raised concerns among the New Patriotic Party leadership, who pledged to take disciplinary action against Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful for his remarks.

During a press conference, Owusu clarified that the term “showdown” was used to signify Agyapong’s determination to emerge victorious in the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation he may face.

Owusu emphasized that the comment was not a threat, but rather a statement of Agyapong’s firm belief in his ability to succeed.

He also assured that Agyapong is willing to cooperate with the disciplinary process of the NPP.

This indicates Agyapong’s commitment to resolving the issue in a peaceful and respectful manner, in line with the party’s protocols and regulations.

The clarification by Agyapong’s campaign team seeks to address concerns and misinterpretations surrounding his comment.

It aims to ensure that the intent behind his statement is understood as a matter of confidence and determination, rather than a threat. The NPP will now have the opportunity to review the explanation provided by Agyapong’s campaign team and consider their next course of action.

