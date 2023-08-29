I Directed Police Officers To Seek Mallams’ Assistance– Bugri Naabu

Daniel Bugri Naabu

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, says he directed the senior police officers who contacted him over the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to seek assistance from mallams to enable them to have their candidate becoming the next IGP.

The move according to him, was to help the officers to plot to remove the current Inspector-General of Police from office, after admitting that he recorded the conversation between him and the officers.

According to him, he recorded the conversation between himself and some senior police officers regarding a plot to remove the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to protect the interest of his party.

Answering questions regarding the leaked tape when he appeared before a Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, Bugri Naabu said his decision to record the conversation was to enable him to pass the message unaltered to President Akufo-Addo.

The former NPP Chairman explained the reasons why he asked the officer to consult a spiritualist, which is that he believes that God had the ultimate hand in leadership positions and that if they wanted the IGP post, then, they needed to go and see Mallams for that spiritual favour.

The former NPP Northern Regional Chairman became the center of attraction when an audio recording involving some senior police officers hatching a plot to cause the removal of the current IGP, George Akufo-Dampare, surfaced in the media.

He also named the three senior police officers who visited him and discussed the said plot as Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi.

Explaining how he recorded the conversation, the former NPP Chairman said he bought the recording device at the Accra Mall, adding that since he couldn’t have captured everything in his mind, hence his decision to record their conversations so that he would not leave any detail out.

The content of the leaked tape has generated a national discussion considering the nature of the conversation with senior police officers involved.

Following public reaction, Parliament set up the Committee, chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, to delve into the issue.

The panel has the mandate to investigate both the authenticity of the leaked tape and the intricate allegations that have captured the nation’s attention.

-BY Daniel Bampoe