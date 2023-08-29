Nkwatia Presby SHS Assistant Headmaster Removed For Slapping Female Student

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a statement condemning the alleged assault of a female student by an Assistant Headmaster at Nkwatia Presby SHS.

The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, shows the Assistant Headmaster slapping and beating a second-year student.

In the statement, the GES described incident as “disturbing” and unequivocally condemed the actions of the Assistant Headmaster. The GES confirmed that the Assistant Headmaster had been relieved of his duties and that the student was receiving medical care and counseling.

Additionally, the Eastern Regional Director of Education is liaising with the school authorities and relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter. The GES reassured the public that it is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

The incident has sparked public outrage on social media, with many calling for the Assistant Headmaster to be arrested and prosecuted. The GES has also come under criticism for failing to prevent such incidents from happening in schools.

The GES statement concludes by condemning violence in schools and urging all stakeholders to work together to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.

Find copy of statement attached

By Vincent Kubi