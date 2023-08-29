Kudus Pledges Hammers Best Shot

Mohammed Kudus signs for West Ham INSET: Kudus with his mother and brothers

Newly-signed West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has pledged his new employers his best shot.

The former Ajax man signed a five-year deal in a summer transfer over the weekend, and has described the move as a dream come true.

The London-based club shrugged off stiff competition from Chelsea and Brighton to secure the signature of the 23-year-old Ghana international.

Kudus, who will wear the number 14 shirt, previously worn by compatriot John Paintsil, pointed out after the deal that he had dreams of playing in the English Premier League, saying, “I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid.”

He added, “I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum