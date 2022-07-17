NPA Closes Down Fuel Stations For Pump Tampering

Some fuel stations in the Western Region have been closed down by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for tampering with their fuel pumps to cheat customers to maximize profit.

The routine exercise forms part of the move by the NPA to clamp down on fuel stations who are stealing from their customers across after selling litre of fuel to their customers below the required litre.

This exercise came in the wake of frequent complaints about some stations adjusting their pumps to cheat their customers to maximize profits.

This necessitated the surprise visits to selected fuel stations to check the accuracy of their pump delivery to petroleum consumers.

At the end of the exercise, the team found some of the stations culpable and as a result closed them down as they await further punitive measures to be imposed on them by the NPA.

Speaking on the matter, the Head of Consumer Services at the NPA, Eunice Budu Nyarko indicated that it is an offence for fuel service stations to pump fuel for sale to customers below the required litre.

As part of the exercise, the team later on held a sensitization programme for petroleum consumers in the region.

Mrs Budu Nyarko told traders and commercial drivers to live up to their civic responsibility of immediately reporting fuel stations they suspect of adjusting their pumps to cheat customers.

They were given hotlines which they could call 24/7 to lodge their complaints.

According to Mrs. Budu Nyarko, “when complaints are made within 48 hours of purchase of fuel, prompt investigation can be carried out and the truth established before that product is sold out”.

She further advised the public to “buy fuels from functional filling stations since these stations are frequently monitored by the NPA and hence, the quality of their products can be guaranteed”.

The team also sensitized students of the Takoradi Technical University, traders at the Takoradi market circle, Jubilee Park and No.9 Markets and commercial drivers at the market circle on how to safely use LPG.

The NPA team highlighted activities of the authority including its mandate and responsibilities to the consuming public.

Cindy Andoh-Davies, a Manager at the Western Regional Office of NPA entreated consumers to adhere to safety protocols to prevent accidents.

The Consumer Services department regularly visits the regions to sensitise consumers of their rights and channels to send their complaints for prompt redress by the Authority.

BY Vincent Kubi