Stephen Ntim Finally Wins NPP Chair After 5 Attempts

Stephen Ntim, has won the chairmanship position of the ruling New Patriotic Party, on his fifth attempts of contesting for the position.

His victory was obviously tipped by some political pundits ahead of the elections since he has been the longest contestant of the Chairmanship postion, earning massive sympathy votes.

He was challenged by six other aspirants, who were heavily campaigning to take the National Chairmanship position from Freddie Blay, who was no longer contesting.

Mr. Ntim with his famous slogan “Time Aso” first attempt at the chairmanship was in December 2005.

His second attempt was in 2010 while his third one was in 2014 in Tamale.

His fourth attempt was a loss to Freddie Blay in 2018 in Koforidua.

In 2005 when Mr. Ntim first contested, he lost to Peter Mac Manu, who was President Akufo-Addo’s campaign manager in the 2016 polls.

During the 2010 NPP delegates conference, he lost to the late Jake Otanta Obetsebi-Lamptey and lost again to Paul Afoko in 2014.

His fourth attempt was in 2018 but lost to his main challenger, Freddie Blay, a former Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the Western Region.

Before that, he had served as the party’s first Vice Chairman between 2001 and 2005.

