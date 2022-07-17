Justin Kodua Beats John Boadu With 313 Votes

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua aka (JFK) has won the General Secretary position of the ruling New Patriotic Party with 2,837 votes by beating John Boadu, the Incumbent who had 2,524 votes out of the 5,556 total votes cast with margin of 313 votes.

The race was tough and tight between the two candidates leaving the other contestants in the person of Frederick Opare Ansah, with 50 votes, Iddirus Mush with 104 votes, Ramseyer Ahmed Agyemang Prempeh with 108 votes, and Charles Bissue who had 12 votes even though had stepped down ahead of polls.

John Boadu’s defeat was visibly written in the air before voting commenced at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 16 July, 2022.

Justin Kodua, is the current Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), having been appointed into that position in February 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa to lead the drive to address the youth unemployment canker in Ghana.

He is a lawyer with a specialization in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with a particular interest in land disputes and asset management.

Prior to his appointment as the YEA CEO, he was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He holds an LLB from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the same university.

Early Life And Education

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua was born on 14th November 1982 in the Ashanti region.

He attended one of Ghana’s prestigious Senior High Schools, Opoku Ware School in Kumasi.

He then proceeded to Hackney Community College, London, United Kingdom, where he obtained a City and Guilds Certificate in Information Communication Technology.

After his studies abroad, he relocated to Ghana and enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he studied Land Economy in the year 2002.

He went on to read law at the same university before being admitted into the Ghana School of Law from where he was called to the Bar.

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Professional Career

Justin Kodua Frimpong is a young astute lawyer and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

Until his current appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), he practiced his law profession with Adomako Kwakye Law Consult where he teamed up with the Senior Partner to handle numerous cases from corporate litigation, arbitration to land matters.

As a Junior Associate, he worked with other learned colleagues in conducting research and preparing legal documents and correspondence, and handling of litigations.

He had earlier in 2008 worked for Jo-Mint & Associates as a National Service Person responsible for the management of safety hazards as well as monitoring the progress of construction projects.

JFK, as he is affectionately known and called, though young, has diverse working experience both in Ghana and abroad. He is a former employee of Supersport Limited (United Kingdom), and with the experience acquired from the company, was very instrumental in the organization of CAN 2008 which was hosted in Ghana.

As a member of the Local Organizing Committee of CAN 2008, he provided administrative support to the Committee. Additionally, he managed inbound and outbound correspondence between the Committee and its partners and stakeholders.

He is a former Chief Operations Officer of Sensornet Limited, an indigenous organization where he designed business strategies, plans, and procedures, and oversaw the day-to-day operations of the company.

He is currently the longest-serving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and having created over One Hundred and Seventy Thousand jobs, he has led an agenda to transform the Agency into one devoid of corruption.

Political Background and Achievements

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua was born into the New Patriotic Party and has diligently served the party at various levels and in different capacities.

In 2008, he was a member of the Ashanti Regional Campaign Team, and had the chance to lead the team of electoral results collators that year in the region.

He became the Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP in 2010 and still a member of the Regional Campaign Team.

Together with other team members, he immensely restructured and made attractive all Ashanti Regional branches of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party.

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua rose to become the Youth Organizer of the party in the Ashanti Region and was extremely instrumental in mobilizing the grassroots for the NPP’s historic victory in the 2016 General Elections.

He has been a leading member of the National Youth Wing serving as the Chairman of the Legal Committee of the National Youth Wing. During this period, he ensured the promulgation of the constitution of the TESCON.

In 2020, he served as the Chairman of the Strategic Communications Committee of the Ashanti Region NPP, towards the general elections. Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua served as a member of the V20 Team with the key role of facilitating training programmes across the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe