Otumfuo Clocks 74

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, attained 74 years yesterday, and the special day was marked with pomp and pageantry in Kumasi.

According to reports, the Asante King’s birthday was celebrated with a mammoth church service at the St. Cyprians Anglican Church in the morning.

As expected, Otumfuo’s wife, Lady Julia and his children accompanied the Asantehene to thank God for adding another year to his life.

Also, virtually all the paramount chiefs, paramount queenmothers, divisional and other chiefs in Asanteman graced the event.

Top businessmen, the clergy, diplomatic corps, and other selected dignitaries also visited the church to join the king in giving thanks to the Almighty God.

DAILY GUIDE also learnt that the special day was climaxed with a birthday dinner at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the seat of Otumfuo, in the evening.

The merrymaking occasion saw top musicians in attendance to perform and entertain the Asantehene as well as the other dignitaries.

The 16th Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is the last of the five children of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem. He was enstooled as King in 1999.

This year marks Otumfuo’s silver jubilee on the sacred Golden Stool, and already he is widely regarded as one of the greatest King’s produced by Asanteman.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi