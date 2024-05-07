Ten Hag Hits Back At Mourinho

Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag hit back at comments made by Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese coach said he never had the same level of support as the Dutchman enjoys at Manchester United.

Mourinho suggested that Ten Hag has been given more backing in the transfer market than he had during his 2½ years at Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag hit back by claiming that Mourinho is the only manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to “get the players they wanted.”

“Apart from Mourinho, the manager didn’t get the players they wanted, and that is what you need,” Ten Hag said in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

“I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore.

“There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad.”

Ten Hag, 54, is facing an uncertain future at United following a disappointing second season in charge. He has a year left on his contract, but he has been given no formal guarantees by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he will continue as manager beyond the summer.

The former Ajax boss has tried to bring in the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Harry Kane in the past but said the club’s decision to bring in younger players such as Rasmus Højlund means that he should be afforded patience to get things right.