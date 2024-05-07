AgricSTEM Launch In July

Peter Oppong

The Dreamer’s Hub and Cashplant Company Limited will officially launch the Peter Oppong AgricSTEM Institute, an initiative primarily aimed at addressing unemployment in the country through innovative farming on Thursday July 25.

The institute shall combine training in agriculture and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

This encompasses various technologies and innovations such as using sensors, drones, and GPS for crop monitoring and management.

It also includes growing crops in vertically stacked layers, in indoor environments.

Livestock monitoring through the use of sensors and data analytics to track animal health and behaviour among others will be part of the programme.

From the humble beginning of sole proprietorship in 2018, the Cashplant Company founded by Mr. Peter Oppong has served various communities in Ghana through cashew farming.

The company has accomplished over 1,500 acres of cashew farming in the last six years with minimum resources.

Speaking to Mr. Peter Oppong, he passionately encouraged the youth to seriously consider going into farming as it is one of the sure means to addressing the unemployment canker that has bedeviled the country.

Mr. Oppong expressed optimism that the AgricSTEM Institute would in years to come become one of the model agricultural institutions in the private sector that the nation would be proud of.

He extended an invitation to the general public to enroll in the institute in September when admissions open.

By Clifford Owusu