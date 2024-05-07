Gold Fields Gets New Leadership

Gold Fields Limited has appointed Catherine Kuupol Kuutor as Manager at the Tarkwa Mine of the gold mining company.

Ms. Kuutor has therefore become the first woman to be appointed to a senior mining leadership position of the company in the country.

The company has also appointed Elliot Twum as the Vice President and Interim Managing Director for Gold Fields Ghana.

A media release issued by the company indicated that the appointment of the two take effect from May 1, 2024.

The release also explained that the Operations Manager for the company’s Damang mine, still remains Sampson Arthur. It added both Arthur and Ms. Kuupol Kuutor report to Mr. Elliot Twum.

Prior to her appointment, Catherine Kuupol Kuutor was the first female Metallurgical Manager for the Tarkwa mine, with oversight of the Damang mine.

Ms. Kuupol Kuutor is a metallurgist with over 20 years of experience in the gold mining industry. She was appointed the Metallurgical Manager for Damang, which she joined in 2013 as a Metallurgical Superintendent.

Ms. Kuupol Kuutor is a PhD candidate in Mineral Engineering at UMaT and holds a Master of Science Degree in Mineral Engineering from the same university.

She also holds a Diploma in Mineral Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, West Africa Institute of Mining, Women in Mining Ghana and Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions.

Elliot Twum

Until his recent appointment, Mr. Twum was the Engineering Manager for both Damang and Tarkwa mines of Gold Fields and has acted as General Manager for both operations on several occasions.

The Chief Executive of Gold Fields, Mike Fraser welcomed the new leadership. He said, “The three executives have risen through the ranks at our mines and understand the business well.”

On Ms. Kuupol Kuutor’s appointment, the CEO said: “Gender diversity is a critical business imperative for Gold Fields particularly in Ghana where the mining sector is still largely male dominated.”

“We are therefore delighted that an accomplished mining professional like Catherine is now leading Tarkwa, the largest mine in our portfolio.”

“I am confident that Elliot, Catherine and Sampson are the right leaders, as we implement our new operating model with a strong focus on safe and sustainable production at our mines,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi