Paa Kwesi Hot Over Post Match Boycott

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is hot following his decision to boycott a mandatory post-match press conference.

As a result, football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to initiate disciplinary action against him.

Indications are that Legon Cities’ 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday in Kumasi informed his decision to flout the rules.

The coach’s decision has attracted the attention of the GFA, and action is expected to be taken.

While the specifics of the charge have not been fully disclosed by the GFA, it is evident that his conduct post-match has raised concerns within the football governing body.

As per GFA regulations, coaches are expected to adhere to certain protocols and obligations, including participation in post-match engagements, regardless of the outcome of the game.

Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed secured the goals for Asante Kotoko, sealing their victory over Legon Cities.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum