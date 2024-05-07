EC Limited Registration Exercise Faces Challenges

The Electoral Commission Limited voter registration exercise has encountered network challenges in some Districts across the country.

According to reports, the affected Districts are Ayawaso West Wougon, Ayawaso Central, Korle Klotey, Ayawaso East, and Ayawaso North. They have not been able to register any persons since 7 am when the process begun.

Additionally, the registration delays extend beyond these specific districts, indicating a national problem that threatens to impede the registration process.

Due to the situation, scores of people who stormed the EC centres in the above-mentioned Districts are waiting for the Network to function properly to enable the EC to carry on the registration process.

The EC, as gathered is expecting to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters nationwide.

On Monday the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, at a presser explained “As a commission, we remain poised and ready to deliver credible, transparent and peaceful elections and electoral processes starting with the 2024 registration exercise.

According to him, “It is well known that the voters register is a bedrock of an election. Without a credible and accurate voter register, there can be no transparent and acceptable elections,” she stated.

The 21-day exercise will end on Monday, May 27, 2024. It aims at individuals who have turned 18 years old since the last registration to be enrolled in the national album.

She noted that without a credible voter register, there can never be transparent elections.

Furthermore, the exercise will be conducted at the EC’s district offices and in difficult-to-access electoral areas.

-BY Daniel Bampoe