NPP New Officers Take Over

The Electoral Commission has officially declared Stephen Ayesu Ntim as the new National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic, at the just ended Annual Delegates’ Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 16th July, 2022.
Justin Kodua was elected General Secretary beating incumbent John Boadu, Kate Gyamfua as Women’s Organiser, and Henry Nana Boakye as National Organiser.
Salam Mustapha was elected National Youth Organizer, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator, and Dr Charles Dwamena aka Dr. China as the new National Treasurer.
Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Talata Asobayire and
Alhaji Masawudu Osman were elected as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice Chairpersons of the party respectively.
Subsequently, after the declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission, they were sworn into office by the outgoing National Chairman, Freddie Blay.
The newly elected Chairman, Stephen Ntim in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the party for having confidence in him to elect him as the next chairman of the party after 20years in the wilderness.
Below are the full results:
Chairpersons
Stephen Ayesu Ntim -4014
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294
Stephen Asamoah Boateng- 1010
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama – 44
Sammy Crabbe – 32
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi- 1001
Akwasi Osei-Adjei – 20
General secretary contestants:
John Boadu – 2524
Justin Kodua Frimpong – 2833
Iddrisu Musah 104
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh -8
Frederick Opare-Ansah – 50
Women’s Organiser contestants:
Kate Gyamfua – 620
Ellen Ama Daaku – 9
Hajia Sawudata Saeed – 32
National Treasurer contestants:
Mary Posch-Oduro -1303
Dr Charles Dwamena 2933
Dr Yusif Tedam 165
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah – 1197
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover – 2234
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) – 2870
Bright Essilfie Kumi – 137
Seth Adu-Adjei – 25
Eric Amoako Twum – 32
Nana Owusu Fordjour – 44
Vice chairperson contestants:
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie 1080
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza 813
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng – 2069
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Youth organiser contestants:
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu – 153
Salam Mohammed Mustapha – 255
Prince Kamal Gumah – 101
Michael Osei Boateng – 120
National Nasara coordinator contestants:
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa – 328
Haruna Maiga – 1
Abdul-Muazu Kunata – 12
Awal Mohammed – 24
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 9
Haruna Ishmael – 5
BY Daniel Bampoe