NPP New Officers Take Over

The Electoral Commission has officially declared Stephen Ayesu Ntim as the new National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic, at the just ended Annual Delegates’ Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 16th July, 2022.

Justin Kodua was elected General Secretary beating incumbent John Boadu, Kate Gyamfua as Women’s Organiser, and Henry Nana Boakye as National Organiser.

Salam Mustapha was elected National Youth Organizer, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator, and Dr Charles Dwamena aka Dr. China as the new National Treasurer.

Danquah Smith Buttey, Rita Talata Asobayire and

Alhaji Masawudu Osman were elected as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice Chairpersons of the party respectively.

Subsequently, after the declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission, they were sworn into office by the outgoing National Chairman, Freddie Blay.

The newly elected Chairman, Stephen Ntim in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the party for having confidence in him to elect him as the next chairman of the party after 20years in the wilderness.

Below are the full results:

Chairpersons

Stephen Ayesu Ntim -4014

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294

Stephen Asamoah Boateng- 1010

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama – 44

Sammy Crabbe – 32

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi- 1001

Akwasi Osei-Adjei – 20

General secretary contestants:

John Boadu – 2524

Justin Kodua Frimpong – 2833

Iddrisu Musah 104

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh -8

Frederick Opare-Ansah – 50

Women’s Organiser contestants:

Kate Gyamfua – 620

Ellen Ama Daaku – 9

Hajia Sawudata Saeed – 32

National Treasurer contestants:

Mary Posch-Oduro -1303

Dr Charles Dwamena 2933

Dr Yusif Tedam 165

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah – 1197

National Organiser contestants

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover – 2234

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) – 2870

Bright Essilfie Kumi – 137

Seth Adu-Adjei – 25

Eric Amoako Twum – 32

Nana Owusu Fordjour – 44

Vice chairperson contestants:

Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie 1080

Nuworsu Ken-Wood

Ismail Yahuza 813

McJewells Annan

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Oppong-Peprah

Kiston Akomeng – 2069

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

National Youth organiser contestants:

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu – 153

Salam Mohammed Mustapha – 255

Prince Kamal Gumah – 101

Michael Osei Boateng – 120

National Nasara coordinator contestants:

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa – 328

Haruna Maiga – 1

Abdul-Muazu Kunata – 12

Awal Mohammed – 24

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 9

Haruna Ishmael – 5

