John Boadu Loses NPP General Secretary Position

The era of John Boadu as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has finally come to an end as he loses his position to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua after long day stress.

Ahead of the Annual Delegates Conference of the NPP, Justin Kodua popularly called JFK was tipped to win the elections even though 15 out of 16 Regional Chairmen led by the Ashanti Regional Chief, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi openly endorsed John Boadu.

At the conference grounds, there were indications that John Boadu was losing as the delegates from the party world bank Ashanti Region were chanting “We need Change”.

John Boadu was seen moving up and down with frustration writen on his face trying his best to gain sympathy votes from the delegates.

His campaign member, Chairman Wontumi was hooted at by the delegates of the Ashanti Region when he went to them to canvas votes for John Boadu.

The victory of Justin Kodua was known to all the delegates on the ground before the Electoral Commission was about to commence the voting process.

Even though the EC is yet to officially declare the results jubilation is all over the place.

Already most of the party officials especially on social media have started congratulating the lawyer as the winner of the General Secretary position.

So far, Kate Gyamfua, Aziz Futah, and Nana Boakye have retained their positions as the Women’s Organiser, Nasara Coordinator and National Organiser respectively per the provisional results out.

Meanwhile, the EC is yet to officially declare the winners.

BY Daniel Bampoe