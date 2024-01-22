NPP Bans Members From Commenting On Ongoing Issues With Manhyia Palace

Justin Kodua Frimpong

In an effort to maintain decorum and resolve ongoing issues with Manhyia Palace, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a directive to all party members, urging them to refrain from making any comments regarding the matter.

The call came following increasing radio banter in the Ashanti Region, which escalated after Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, was alleged to have made derogatory comments about Manhyia Palace.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, addressed the issue during a press conference held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

It could be recalled that Chairman Wontumi made headlines weeks ago after he reportedly declared that he had formed his own kingdom, making him a more powerful establishment than the Asante monarch. The report also said he [Wontumi] could speak his mind to the King when he disagreed with him on issues.

”I have built my own kingdom; I have my own police and military; and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him,” he said, according to the report.

But Chairman Wontumi has denied the allegations in an audio in circulation.

During the press conference, General Secretary Kodua Frimpong emphasized the party’s commitment to resolving the issues while maintaining harmony and respect.

He stated that the NPP’s decision to impose a ban on party members’ comments aims to prevent further escalation of tensions and promote peaceful dialogue.

Kodua further emphasized the importance of maintaining a good relationship with Manhyia Palace, highlighting the need for dialogue and understanding to address any concerns or misunderstandings.

The NPP General Secretary assured the public that the party will handle the matter internally and work towards finding an amicable resolution.

He urged party supporters and the public to exercise restraint and avoid participating in actions that could exacerbate the situation.

Kodua indicated confidence in the party’s ability to address the issues with Manhyia Palace in a respectful and mutually beneficial manner, while also affirming the NPP’s commitment to serving the people of Ghana and working towards national development.

By Vincent Kubi