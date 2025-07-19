NPP Delegates Conference to Re-Energize Party After Electoral Defeat – MP Boamah-Nyarko

Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, emphasizes that the NPP National Delegates Conference will revitalize the party after its recent electoral defeat.

Speaking on the sidelines at the conference, he stated, “This conference is critical in our journey as a political party. We’ve faced a fascinating electoral defeat, and the only way forward is to reorganize the party, consolidate our support, and gear up for the 2028 elections.”

He notes that the conference, mandated by the party’s Constitution, provides an opportunity for amendments and adjustments. “We’ve had proposed amendments for the past month, and we’re open to listening to others and making necessary adjustments. The ultimate goal is to recapture power.”

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, also expressed confidence in the party’s ongoing constitutional review.

He believes it will result in reforms that support the party’s future growth and development. “I believe that this conference will, in the final analysis, bring out a constitution that will be good for our development as we go forward,” he stated.

The 2025 National Delegates Conference of the NPP is themed “Rebuilding Together with our Values.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke