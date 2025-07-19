Errand Boy Testifies Against Adu-Boahen, 3 Others

The trial of former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahen, and three others began today with the prosecution calling its first witness, Frank Anane Dekpey, an errand boy to Adu-Boahene.

The foremer taxi driver told the court that he knows all three accused person from Cedar Mountain Chapel International, the East Legon branch of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Mr. Adu-Boahene is before the court together with wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng and two others for allegedly stealing GHc49.1 million from the state in a purported deal to procure a cybersecurity system for the country.

The two, together with Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Limited are facing 11 counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing, using public office for profit, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

The prosecution’s first witness led in his evidence in Chief by Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, told the court that Mildred Donkor often sent him to deposit or withdraw money at UMB Bank or Stanbic Bank to be given to Adu-Boahene.

He said he usually sent the money to Adu-Boahene in his office near Metro TV in Labone.

“I used to collect money from the Labone branch of UMB bank. I also make deposits and withdrawals from the airport branch of Stanbic bank on the instructions of A3 (Donkor),” Dekpey told the court.

He said he either took the monies he withdrew from these banks to Adu-Boahene or Donkor.

“I do not recall ever sending the monies I withdrew to A2 (Angela Adjei-Boateng),” he said.

He said in many of the instances, the cheques given to him by Donkor were sealed in an envelope and she would then direct him to a specific member of the bank’s staff who got the cheques cashed.

“I usually went to the bank with big “Ghana Must Go” bags. The exact amounts which I withdrew were never disclosed to me. Each time I went to the banks, the bank staff gave me a receipt to write my name, telephone number and append my signature,” he added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak