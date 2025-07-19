We’re Ready To Lead- NPP

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured Ghanaians of its readiness to lead despite a significant loss to the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

The General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong who made this known at the party’s annual delegates conference at the University of Ghana Sports stadium today, said the party has seen a ‘string of defeats’ but has always rebuilt itself and returned to power.

He, therefore, urged supporters of the party to have a renewed strength that will enable them to capture power from the NDC in 2028.

He said, “Ghana needs us, the youth are watching, the farmers are watching, the traders are watching, is the NPP ready to lead? Yes we are ready and we will rise”.

According to him, the history of the party is replete with instances where its darkest moments have resulted in some positive strides.

Those strides the General Secretary indicated have over the years proven to deliver hope, opportunity, and have transformed the country.

“It is because we believe in development in freedom, we believe in responsibility, we believe in enterprise, and we believe in the future of Ghana and believe that the NPP is the best vehicle to transform the country,” he stated.

“The journey ahead is not a sprint, it is a long a difficult road, but it is a road worth walking and we will not walk it alone, we will walk together side side by side and shoulder to shoulder,” he added.

In line with the NPP’s tradition, members of the party and identifiable groups proposed an amendment to the party’s constitution through a 9-member Constitution Amendment Committee chaired by Frank Davies.

According to the party, out of about 300 amendment proposals, it considered 56 proposals from the Afenyo-Markin-led constitution Review Committee as well as the recommendations of the Prof. Oquaye-led Election Review Committee for constitutional reforms.

The NPP National Delegates Conference is held under the theme ” Rebuilding Together with our values”.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah