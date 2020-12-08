NPP Lose La Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku and Krowor Constituencies

Bernard Oko Boye

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku and Krowor constituencies have lost their seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates in the ongoing elections in the Greater Accra Region.

At the La Dadekotopon Constituency NDC’s Rita Naa Odoley Sowah pulled 47,606 votes representing 53.14% to grab the seat from the ruling party while the NPP’s Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio pulled 41,101 representing 45.88%.

The biggest upset was the Ledzokuku constituency where the incumbent, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye who also doubles as the deputy minister of health was defeated by the NDC’s Benjamin Ayiku Nartey.

Mr Ayiku Nartey pulled 55,072 votes representing 50.48% to win the seat from the vibrant Dr. Okoe Boye who pulled 54,072 votes representing 48.79%.

Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC in the Krowor Constituency pulled a surprise when she defeated incumbent Elizabeth Afoley Quaye of the NPP who is the Minister of Fisheries.

Madam Laryea pulled a significant 41,850 votes representing 55.80% while Madam Quaye got 32,604 representing 43.47%.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri