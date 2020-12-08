Ghanaians Await EC Declaration

Jean Mensa

The nation waits in earnest for a declaration of the results of yesterday’s general elections with bated-breath.

An assurance by Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the results 24hours after close of polls which was exactly 5pm today was changed at the last hour.

A statement issued by the elections management body which is headed by madam Jean Adukwei Mensa said it would communicate a new time for the announcement in due cause.

It attributed the postpostment in the time to delays in the collation of the results from certain polling centres which it hopes to finish soon.

Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) claim they have won the elections even though the EC is still holding its cards close to its chest.

But as the nation waits for a determination of its fate with a apprehension on the cards, supporters of both political parties have started massing up at their party headquarters’.

The street in front of the NDCs controversial Adabraka national headquarters building has been blocked whiles party supporters dance to blurring tunes of music from mounted sound systems.

Same thing is playing out at the Asylum Down national headquarters of the NPP where supporters have also massed up in an anticipation of a possible win.

Presidential candidate of the NDC, former President Mahama in a tweet literally called the elections for himself and the NDC.

In a tweet he thanked Ghanaians for supposedly voting for change short of the ECs declaration.

President Akufo-Addo is also set to address the nation shortly after the ECs declaration which is expected to be done at 8pm.

But as the nation waits for a declaration by the EC, it is not clear if it will be a ‘Rescue Mission’ as Mahama and the NDC have as its 2020 campaign slogan or ‘Four More To Do More’ as the NPP has it.

Ghanaians are therefore waiting with bated-breath for the EC to announce the winner to ease their minds and hearts.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu